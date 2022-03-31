The Head of Communications of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, has revealed that several attempts were made to convince Southampton defender, Mohammed Salisu to play for the Black Stars.

Since the Black Stars’ recent qualification for the World Cup in Qatar, the debate over Salisu and some International based players have re-emerged.

Mr Twum, however, disclosed that attempts from the last three Black Stars coaches were turned down by the 22-year-old as ‘he needed some time’ to make his decision.

“We’ve made overtures, about four or five times. C.K. Akonnor tried, he wasn’t successful, Milovan tried and he wasn’t successful,” he said on Citi TV.

According to him, the current Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, also tried to recruit the young defender before the playoffs against Nigeria but was unsuccessful.

“Otto tried and he [Salisu] still thinks he needs time,” Mr Twum claimed.

READ ALSO:

Salisu is currently one of the best young players in Premier League and important to his club this season after his impressive performance against leaders Manchester city and Arsenal.

Ghanaian fans believed Salisu would be a fantastic addition to the squad before the qualifiers, however, the current pairing of Daniel Amartey and Alexander Djiku during both legs against the Super Eagles have been hugely appreciated.

Ghana is expected to know its group for the world cup on Friday, April 1, 2022.