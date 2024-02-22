The Oti Secondary Technical School is experiencing water crisis, which has compelled hundreds of the boarding students to roam nearby neighbourhoods in search of water.

The Ghana News Agency reports spotting a good number of students with receptacles roaming in search of water during lesson hours.

Some students (names withheld), expressed their frustration to the GNA, saying “We have been experiencing water crisis since school resumed and this is adversely affecting our academic activities.

“By the time we get to our classrooms, we are already tired, and we cannot even concentrate, so we sleep in class” a student lamented.

They appealed to the government, the Krachi East Municipal Assembly, and individuals to come to their aid to end the water crisis.

Mr Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has assured students of his commitment to resolve the acute water shortage as soon as possible.

He said that his engineers were working tirelessly to find a lasting solution to that challenge.

The MCE assured the students and people to restore supplies.

According to GNA, the school had been battling water shortage for a long time and the unbearable situation is having an adverse effect on effective teaching and learning as students spent contact hours searching for water.