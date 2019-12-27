Ghana forward Jordan Ayew scored a sensational goal in stoppage time and provided an assist in Crystal Palace’s 2-1 win against West Ham United in the English Premier League on Boxing Day.

After losing to Newcastle United over the weekend, the Eagles went into the match against West Ham with the hope of returning to winning ways.

But their hopes were dented when Robert Snodgrass put the Hammers ahead in the 57th minute with a cool finish.

Roy Hodgson’s men however fought their way back into the game and deservedly grabbed the equalizer in the 69th minute.

Cheikh Kouyate poked in a close range strike after connecting to Ayew’s well-laid heading pass.

With the looking increasingly like ending in a draw, Ayew popped up with a 90th minute goal to give the Eagles the maximum three points.

Ayew has scored 5 goals and 1 assist in 19 games for Palace this term.

Watch video of the amazing goal above