Watch Anas' latest exposé, Galamsey Economy

Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has premiered his latest project.

The exposé, dubbed ‘Galamsey Economy’, was shown at the Accra International Conference Centre this week.

The piece has already been described as groundbreaking as a top government official was already axed ahead of its premiere.

Minister for State in Charge of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen, was dismissed by President Akufo-Addo for peddling his influence by requesting $200,000 from an investor (Tiger Eye PI agent) in exchange for audience with Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia.

Watch the full documentary below as shared on Anas’ Facebook page: