The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has published a list of 11 schools that it is monitoring following a tip-off of ‘intents to cheat’ at the said schools.

WAEC, in a statement, said it was also withdrawing some supervisors and invigilators from supervising the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) pending further sanctions.

Below are the 11 schools:

Ejisu Senior High Technical School

Anlo-Afiadenyigba Senior High School

Tepa Senior High School

Yeji Senior High Technical School

King David College, Somanya

Ideal College, Sunyani

Christ the King Senior High School, Obuasi

Modern Senior High School, Kpong

Modern Senior High School, Kintampo

Oyoko Methodist Senior High School

Klo Agogo Senior High School

Cheating

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of WAEC confirmed that “extracts of parts of the questions” for the Mathematics (Elective) 2 and Section A of English Language 2 papers written on September 9 and September 13 respectively were circulated on some social media platforms.

However, WAEC said the circulation of the extracts was not extensive.