The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has published a list of 11 schools that it is monitoring following a tip-off of ‘intents to cheat’ at the said schools.

WAEC, in a statement, said it was also withdrawing some supervisors and invigilators from supervising the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) pending further sanctions.

Below are the 11 schools:

  • Ejisu Senior High Technical School
  • Anlo-Afiadenyigba Senior High School
  • Tepa Senior High School
  • Yeji Senior High Technical School
  • King David College, Somanya
  • Ideal College, Sunyani
  • Christ the King Senior High School, Obuasi
  • Modern Senior High School, Kpong
  • Modern Senior High School, Kintampo
  • Oyoko Methodist Senior High School
  • Klo Agogo Senior High School

Cheating

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of WAEC confirmed that “extracts of parts of the questions” for the Mathematics (Elective) 2 and Section A of English Language 2 papers written on September 9 and September 13 respectively were circulated on some social media platforms.

However, WAEC said the circulation of the extracts was not extensive.




