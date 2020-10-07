A medical doctor, Kennedy Kwabena Addo, who is said to be treating Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has insisted he issued a 14-day excuse duty for the MP following his assessment of his condition.

This was in response to a question posed by trial Judge Amos Wuntah Wuni requiring the doctor to comment on what he makes of the view that the excuse duty is geared at delaying the court.

The Legislator was to show up in court and defend comments he made which the court considers as amounting to contempt on Monday, September 28.

This was after the court had adjourned proceedings on Friday September 25.

But Mr Agyapong’s lawyers showed up in court with an excuse duty exempting Mr Agyapong from activities for 14 days. Dr Addo was subsequently directed to appear and explain the excuse duty.

In a testimony lasting well over 60 minutes, Dr. Addo said the MP’s condition was unusual.

This according to him was because of a medication he placed the MP on for 14 days. He told the court this is what accounted for the excuse duty.

Push to have in-camera hearing

Dr. Addo’s testimony commenced on a note of controversy as his lawyer, C. A Chambers and lawyer for Mr. Agyapong, Alexander Afenyo Markin pushed for the court room to be cleared.

The lawyers insisted that the doctor explaining the excuse duty will lead him to breach the patient client confidentiality requirement.

Mr. Markin explained that the doctor testifying with the media present will put the legislator’s medical records in the public domain.

Justice Wuni turned down the request assuring the MPs medical records will not be discussed.

Judge raises issues with document

Justice Wuni then raised issues with the document signed by the Doctor.

First was the fact that the document did not have an Out Patient Department Number aside from pointing out that the MP’s age is not stated on the document even though it provides for that.

Dr. Addo first explained that he issued the note on an “out patient basis”.

This he said was after he had detained the MP on September 25 and discharged him on September 26. On the MP’s age, the doctor said he opted to write “Adult” just so his age is not noticed by anyone who sees the document.

Justice Wuni pointed out that the MP is a public figure who’s age is known.

Justice Wuni said he was surprised the age was not written even though the form required that it is written.

Dr. Addo agreed with the Judge.

Dr. Addo then stated further that he granted the MP 14 days without a review because it was necessary.

While adjourning the case, Justice Wuni said “As professionals, as much as possible, in the interest of this dear country of ours, we must do what is right and ethical so as to lift this country to higher heights”.