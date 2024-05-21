Black Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston has opened up on how he wants his side to approach their encounter against Benin.

The Black Starlets will take on the Beninois in their second Group A match of the ongoing WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Ahead of the must-win game, Kingston said his team will play to secure a win by putting up a dominant performance.

“As for the Ivory Coast game, it’s past and gone and we’ve forgotten about it. The most important game for us now is Benin and we will approach it with all the necessary seriousness,” he told the Ghana FA website.

“We aim to dominate the game in terms of possession and win and that’s what we will be doing on Tuesday,” the former Ghana international added.

Laryea Kingston and his side are aiming to secure a spot for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to be hosted next year.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 18:00GMT.