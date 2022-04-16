The Black Satellites of Ghana have been drawn in Group A alongside Nigeria and Togo ahead of the 2022 WAFU Zone B U-20 qualifiers in Niger.

Tournament hosts Niger will square off with Ivory Coast, Benin and Burkina Faso in Group B.

The draw was held in Niamey, Niger on Friday afternoon.

The two weeks tournament is scheduled to kick start from May 7-20 in Niger.

It will serve as the preliminaries for the U20 AFCON to be staged in Egypt from 18 February-March 12 where the winners, first and second runners get the node from West Africa.

Ghana won the previous edition held in Benin 2021 and went on to grab the U-20 AFCON in Mauritius.