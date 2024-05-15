Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, beleives the WAFU Zone B tournament is a test for head coach, Laryea Kingston.

Kingston, a former Ghana international, took over from Karim Zito earlier this year as the head coach of the Black Starlets.

Under Kingston’s leadership, the team has shown promising performances, but their first competitive challenge under his guidance comes in the WAFU competition, beginning today at the Legon Sports Stadium.

Ghana’s opening match is against Ivory Coast, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 GMT.

Ahead of the match, Okraku stressed the importance of the game and urged the team to perform well to support the coach’s reputation.

“It’s also a test for your coach [Layea LIngston]. It’s the first time that he’s been handed a job as national team head coach of Ghana. If you love him, show it on the pitch for him. If you want people to be happy with your coach, do as he has taught you and let’s get the victory for him,” he said as reported by Ghana FA.

“We are all looking up to you. Myself, the coach and his backroom staff and all Ghanaians. It means we have to be focused, stay with each other with one target of qualifying. We can do the do tomorrow if we stay together and play according to the plan, and like I said I am not in doubt about your ability to conquer.” he said.

Ghana’s final group game will be against Benin in six days. The tournament serves as a pathway for the U-17 AFCON.