The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has rescheduled the Physics and Business Management examination in the ongoing West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The papers were scheduled for today, September 15, 2021.

But the Head of Test Administration Division, George Ohene Mantey, at a press conference, said a new date will be communicated.

Mr Mantey stressed the move to reschedule the papers is to ensure and safeguard the integrity of the examination.

With speculations that the papers leaked, the outfit said further steps have been initiated to safeguard the integrity of the examination.

The Council has also instituted strict internal controls and compliance by staff to the security regulations of the Council with increasing inspection and monitoring at the various centres.