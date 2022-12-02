WAEC orders over 8,000 ‘indebted’ students to pick WASSCE results from their schools

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has asked 8,486 candidates in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), to pick their results from their various schools.

These are students deemed to have either damaged school property or failed to return school property in their care.

“The results of 8,486 candidates who failed to return learning support materials supplied to them and/or destroyed school property cannot be accessed online at the Council’s website,” the directives said.

WAEC on Wednesday, November 30 released the provisional results for the 2022 WASSCE, and followed it up Thursday, with directives on how candidates can access their results.

WAEC indicated that the released results were for only Ghanaians who participated in the 2022 WASSCE.

A table displaying the performance of candidates in core subjects, plus a performance comparison over the last three years (2020 – 2022)

A total of 422,883 pupils, comprising 203,753 males and 219,130 females, from 977 schools took the exam.

WAEC revealed in their statement that, “the figure is 5.25% lower than the 2021 entry figure of 446,352.”

Additionally, it said that 2,818 (0.67%) of the candidates who enrolled for the exam failed to take the exam.

The Council also disclosed that 3,845 candidates’ subject results were cancelled because they brought foreign materials into the exam room.

Similarly, the scripts of candidates from 179 schools in certain subjects were being examined for alleged cases of collusion.