The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has debunked claims by Africa Education Watch that the food and nutritional practical exam paper which was taken on the 20th of August was leaked ahead of time.

Explaining with references of the supposed leaked and original papers, head of the national office, WAEC, Mrs Wendy Addy-Lampety, noted, the ‘leaked paper’ had so many grammatical mistakes while the original did not and the questions were different.

Mrs Addy-Lampety cautioned Africa Education Watch to do due diligence before putting out such information, noting it can affect the credibility of the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results internationally.

She said this when giving updates on the ongoing WASSCE examination.

