The Waala Traditional Council has, with immediate effect, cancelled all public events in the area including the performance of Friday Muslim congregational prayers (Jummah) and one day and three days funeral greetings, popularly known as ‘Ansuma.’

In a press release jointly signed by the Overload of the Waala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Pelpuo IV, the Yari Naa, Alhaji Saliu Moomin Sungumo and the Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Osman Mumuni Kanihi, they said the decision was based on President Nana Akufo-Addo’s directives to suspend all public gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“One day, three days, one week,40 days’ observations (Ansuma) and funerals in the Waala Traditional Area must be on hold indefinitely,” parts of the statement read.

The statement said burials may be performed with not more than 25 people in attendance.

The Council further directed that “all public religious/spiritual programmes including daily prayers, Jummah prayers, weddings and all such gatherings are suspended for the next four weeks.”

Meanwhile, public engagements by chiefs within the traditional area have also been cancelled, as well as banning of appointments and visits to palaces in the area except they are of extreme necessity.

