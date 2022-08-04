CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment, Nana Asiamah Hanson, also known as Bulldog, says as the government is working on building a church for God, they should also think of acquiring more hospital beds for humans.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the outspoken showbiz pundit stated: “These are things that our people in power should look at – we are building a church for God, I think we should get beds for men,” he told Andy Dosty.

This comes after veteran actors Grace Omaboe and Bob Smith Junior stated that the lack of vacant beds in certain hospitals in Accra led to late actor Prince Yawson’s death.

According to the actors, when Prince Yawson’s health situation got critical, he was quickly rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where they were told that there were no beds available.

The actor was then rushed to the Ridge Hospital, only to be given the same story: ‘no beds’.

Lastly, the actor, popularly known as ‘Waakye’, was taken to the 37 Military Hospital, where he was sustained for a few hours before he bit the dust.

The lack of vacant beds in the first two hospitals, which caused the delay in obtaining treatment for Mr. Yawson, according to the deceased’s colleagues, contributed to his death.

Bulldog opined that the late actor would have probably been alive if he had been admitted at the first hospital he was rushed to.

“Maybe if they had treated him the first time the thing happened, it would have prolonged the timing a little bit,” said Bulldog.

Veteran actor, Prince Yawson, 52, passed on on 2nd August, 2022 at the 37 Military Hospital after battling an illness.

He starred in movies like Shout at the Devil, I Sing of a Well, Chronicles of Odukrom, and Cargo, among many others.