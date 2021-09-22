A 22-year-old vulcanizer has been arrested by the Bolga police team for possession of some military items.

Acting on intelligence, a police surveillance team from Bolga proceeded to Zebilla township and arrested the suspect, Abdul Amadu Kamal.

The police received information from a patrol team who were stationed in the town to fish out criminals as robbery is on a rise.

A thorough search conducted in his room led to the retrieval of one unlicensed foreign pistol BRUNI Mode 92 cal, eleven (11) live 9mm ammunition, a pair of desert boots, some Immigration and Military uniforms.

Abdul Kamal is currently lip-tied and has ben detained at the Bolga police cell awaiting trial.