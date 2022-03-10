Staff of VRA and NEDCo have withdrawn their services in the Tamale metropolis and its surroundings following another attack with weapons on their workers.

Some staff members were attacked for disconnecting an illegal connection by customers at Kobilimagu, a suburb of the Northern Regional capital.

This is not the first time the VRA, NEDCo staff have withdrawn their services in the city over attacks and brutality on workers.

On September 2021, the NEDCo staff laid down their working tools in Tamale and its areas over similar situation at Lamashegu, Nakpazoo, Bamvum, Kpalsi, Kukuo and other areas, where staff were attacked for disconnecting illegal electricity connection.

The Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari II, political authorities, and the security in the region intervened and assured them maximum protection which led to return of the staff back to work.

Adom News’ Illiasu Abdul Rauf Dabre’s visit to the VRA/NEDCo office Thursday morning noted the staff were on with action as red banners were all over the place including their official vehicles.

The Chairman of Senior Staff Association, William K. Asare, speaking to Adom News, said their decision became necessary after NEDCo staff, Leban Bani Issah was nearly killed at Kobilimagu for disconnecting illegal connection last Tuesday.

He said, Issah sustained cutlass wounds and bled profusely as a result of the attack and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The VRA/NEDCo workers managed to seize the two cutlasses from the attackers, no arrest so far.

“Our lives matter”, he said while pleading for military assistance to accompany staff on field work to assure their safety.