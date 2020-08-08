A Vice President of policy think tank, IMANI Africa has described as shambolic, the guarantor system that was adopted as one of the sureties of registrants in the voters’ registration exercise.

This, according to Bright Simons, is because the Electoral Commission did not put in place measures to ensure the integrity of the process.

“We saw that guarantor contractors were being tolerated widely. They were practicing in the open and there was nothing the EC was doing to stop them,” he told Samson Anyenini, Saturday on Newsfile.

The EC employed the use of the guarantor system for persons who did not have other requirements, like the Ghana Card and the passport to be able to register.

The Commission assured citizens of the efficiency of the system, however, Mr Simons says the system was poorly managed.

According to him, the exercise saw many instances where persons were contracted as guarantors.

He added that there were instances where guarantor forms were already filled.

“In some cases there were a lot of forms that were already pre-guaranteed and when you go they give you one of them, you just fill in something quickly and then you move away,” he said.

“So my argument is that if they had followed all the things they said they were going to follow, they would not have hit the 17 million target they set,” he added.