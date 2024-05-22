National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare is warning parents to ensure their underage children don’t register in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

He warned of dire consequences should any minor be caught by the NDC during its audit of the register ahead of the December elections.

The NDC Youth leader gave this warning when he toured some registration centers at Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai in the Western North region.

Mr. Opare Addo urged parents to take corrective steps during the grace period to avoid future issues.

Also, NDC Regional Youth Organizer, Frederick Asante commended the team for an effective work done.

He said the NDC parliamentary candidate, Bright Asamoah Brefo, is working diligently to win the seat back for the NDC.

Mr. Asante praised his Constituency Organiser for effectively mobilizing the youth and was optimistic for a victorious outcome on December 7, 2024.