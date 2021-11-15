Residents of Fumeve in the Volta Region say a 50-year-old man had died during last week’s storm surge.

Akpalogo Amevornyagbo a fisherman and talented singer had drowned during the storm surge while returning from the sea on a fishing expedition.

A brother of the deceased said Akpalogo had been trying to reach shore when the storm surge occurred, capsizing his boat and drowning him.

He said, “Reaching the seashore the tidal wave had created another channel joining the River Volta, he’s trying to cross over that small channel. At the point of crossing, he lost his life. A lively man, sociable man who is liked by many in the community…indeed it is a big loss.”

Another brother, Mawuli Awadzi described his death as a great loss to the community.

“There’s a singing group in the community and he’s one of the lead singers. People love him and we know we have lost an asset,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents of Fumeve are still grappling with the havoc left in the wake of the storm surge.

About 200 homes have been destroyed and close to 4,000 persons displaced in the process.

The Coordinator of the Volta Tidal Wave Relief Fund (VTWRF), Mawuko Afadzinu says there are plans to rebuild some social amenities that were destroyed.

The VTWRF made up of some eminent Ghanaians who hail from the Volta Region with the support of corporate Ghana on Sunday provided affected persons with more relief items.