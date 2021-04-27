The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture will on Friday, April 27, hold its musical concert in honour of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The tribute concert said to take place virtually owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, would be televised on all Joy and Adom platforms.

According to the acting President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons, the long-awaited concert would give Ghanaian musicians the platform to bid farewell to the former statesman.

Mr Bessa Simons, in an interview with JoyNews, lauded the efforts of Jerry John Rawlings on his contribution to Ghana’s music and creative arts industry.

Among many commendable initiatives of the former statesman, he says is the construction of the MUSIGA office.

“Musicians in MUSIGA had a very special relationship with him when he was alive. Any time we call on him, he will receive us and he will tell us things that we didn’t know.

“Also, one big thing he did for MUSIGA was giving them an office. He would invite us to his house and things like that. We think he is a true statesman, lover of music.

“So, this Friday we want to do a special concert for him. It is going to be virtual,” he said.

The former President Jerry John Rawlings passed away at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital after a short illness on November 12, last year.