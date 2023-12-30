Aston Villa moved level with Premier League leaders Liverpool as a late Douglas Luiz penalty secured victory against 10-man Burnley.

The Brazil midfielder converted from the penalty spot in the 89th minute after Jhon Duran was fouled by former Villa player Aaron Ramsey.

Burnley had twice come from behind in the game, with Lyle Foster scoring their second equaliser despite the visitors being reduced to 10 men following Sander Berge’s second yellow card.

Moussa Diaby put Villa ahead again on 42 minutes after Leon Bailey’s opener for Villa had been cancelled out by an almost immediate equaliser by Zeki Amdouni.

The victory moves Villa onto 42 points and behind Liverpool only on goal difference, with the Reds set to host Newcastle United on New Year’s Day.

Despite the battling performance Vincent Kompany’s Burnley stay five points from safety.