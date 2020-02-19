Communications Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, is still causing a blaze on social media days after displaying her dance moves during the marriage ceremony of Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress, Chief Biney Hamilton and his sweetheart from the New Patriotic Party, Afia Akoto, who is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre.

In full attendance were some dignitaries including Mrs Owusu-Ekuful who stole the show with her dance moves when the Disk Jockey decided to entertain the guests with Sarkodie’s ‘Oofeetsɔ’ track amidst applauds from her colleagues.

Watch the video below: