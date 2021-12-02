Grammy Award winners Wizkid and Tems are currently trending for the wrong reason over their performance during the former’s London concert.

The artistes shared a stage at the sold-out 02 arena to perform their only collaboration which has since been internationally recognised; Essence.

During the performance, Wizkid attempted to act out a line from Tem’s verse, Only you fit hold my body, but things went terribly wrong.

The 26-year-old stopped Wizkid in time before he could grab her backside and lift her up.

Wizkid trying to pick up Tems has finished me 😭😭😭 like whTttt !????? pic.twitter.com/WrsXAxc59s — sexc girl from gh (@glvnda) December 2, 2021

As awkward as her actions were, Wizkid quietly backed out and continued his performance with the crowd cheering.

At the end of the entire performance, she, that notwithstanding, went on to hug Wizkid passionately as he appreciates her and their fans.

Tems Loves Wizkid, Wizkid Loves Tems. 🦅🕊️pic.twitter.com/s4LfknBSS8 — Sakpo, THE LUCIFER (@sakpo0007_) December 1, 2021

The trending video comes at a time netizens are applauding Big Wiz for his electrifying three-day Made in Lagos album show which took place from November 28 to December 1.

It is rumoured he accumulated a whopping $12.6 million from the London shows.