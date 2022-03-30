A video has popped up showing jubilant Black Stars players in their dressing room after their game against Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The Black Stars held much-fancied Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in Abuja.

With the first leg in Kumasi ending 0-0, the Black Stars qualified for the World Cup on the away goal rule.

Following the end of the game, the players were virtually forced off the pitch as angry fans of the Super Eagles invaded the pitch.

While their celebration was cut short by the rampaging fans, they took it into the dressing, their latest video indicates.

In the video, all the players were seen shouting in excitement with many of them taking out their phones to take selfies.

Watch video below: