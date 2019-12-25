Adom FM’s pub-to-pub event, Adom Highlife Fiesta, will be marking a historic dance party at the Lodge Tarven opposite Peduase Lodge off the Aburi Highway in the Eastern region tomorrow, Boxing Day.

There is no exciting way to spend the last Thursday than be part of the most exciting show which promises solid live band songs to make your moment.



Champion and steered by Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall, with Mike 2 in charge, all cars will lead to the Lodge Tarven to mark the end of year in style.

There will be food, drinks, khebab, among other things that would forever keep friends, family, and lovers who would want a special moment to climax the year, 2019.



Don’t lose out on the party that will be the talk of town! Party starts at 8: pm tomorrow, Boxing Day till mama calls.