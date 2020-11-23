The Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) will offer loans to victims of the Odawna Market fire disaster.

The fund is to enable the women, whose wares were destroyed by fire at the Pedestrian Shopping Centre close to the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, get back to business.

Board Chairman of MASLOC, Seth Baah Acheampong, made this known when a team from MASLOC visited the market to assess the impact of the fire outbreak.

“We have been given a list of about 4,000 from the Municipal Assembly. We met the union leaders. We have met NADMO too and we have to get them in groups and then help the right people,” he said.

The MASLOC Board Chairman said work was being done on how much loan to give the market women who lost their goods and stalls to the fire.

Mr Acheampong assured the distraught traders of their continuous support till they get back to business.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC in charge of Operations, Abibata Shanni Mahama, said they will ensure due diligence in disbursing the funds.

She stressed that MASLOC has the interest of women at heart that was why about 80 percent of low-interest funds are given to them.

Madam Mahama promised the disbursement will be done devoid of partisan interest.