Veteran gospel musician, Helena Rhabbles, has explained that portions of her song titled ‘Yewo Oman’ were unplanned but came out of an inspiration from the Holy Spirit.

Reacting to concerns that part of the song suggest sounds of sexual pleasure, she indicated that the core inspiration behind the whole track was to send a message that the sufferings and pains people experience on earth would end when they get to heaven.

According to her, the groan-like sounds in the song are not ‘bedroom noise’ as some people have suggested but came out as God wanted it to be.

Speaking to Fifi Folson on Joy FM’s ‘The Reason is Jesus’, Sunday, she recounted: “When we were doing Yewo Oman, the presence of God was just too great in the room. Yewo Oman was not a song I learnt from somewhere; I got it in one of my dreams.”

“So in the studio, the ‘mmm’ and ‘aaahh’ came with inspiration that when we get to heaven, all the sorrow, and the pain we go through on this earth, we will not see there. So, it was not prepared but came in the studio,” she said.

The ‘Onibi Adamfo’ hitmaker explained that the song, which featured in her first album, brought her to the limelight because “it became a signature and everywhere you go, they talk about it and I’m like I did not just do the ‘mmm-aaah’ but it came as the Holy Ghost wanted.”

“That was my first album and that was what God used to bring Helena out. Yewo Oman was being sung at every meeting until we recorded in 1994. I was in Fountain of Life Church that time [in 1993] and we used to meet at Kanda.

“In the dream, I saw that we had put up a very big building and somebody came to say it was my turn to sing; the place was packed. I didn’t know what I was going to sing. Then I heard, ‘Go and tell them they have a hope and a home,” she narrated.