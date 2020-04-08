Information available to MyNewsGh.com is that a nine-year-old girl has been killed by an over speeding Toyota Corolla Saloon Car.



According to a witness, who gave his name as Anim, the girl was knocked down by the car when she was crossing the road at Anyinam in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern region.



“I was here when she was sent to buy airtime, there was no car coming just as she reached the halfway from nowhere an over speeding corolla saloon hit her off the road…she died instantly,” he told MyNewsGh.com.



He added that the driver of the saloon car and one person are in critical condition and they have been admitted at the Saviour Hospital at Akyem Osiem.



The witness added that the girl by virtue of the fact she is a Muslim, has since been buried by the family in accordance with Islamic custom.