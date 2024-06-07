Valify, an Egyptian Regtech startup specializing in digital onboarding solutions, proudly showcased its innovative technology at GITEX Africa 2024 (https://apo-opa.co/3wQwBSm). The event, held in Marrakech, Morocco, provided a platform for Valify to exhibit its suite of advanced technologies including EKYC, EKYB, AML sanction screening, data extraction (OCR), face recognition, liveness detection, transliteration, data validation, and digital contracts.

Founded in 2018 by Omar Abdelwahed and Ibrahim Eid, Valify has revolutionized the process of digital onboarding for customers and businesses. The company’s technology streamlines the capture and automatic extraction of data from official documents. This is followed by a face comparison between a user-uploaded photo and the photo on the document, enhanced by a liveness detection test to ensure the individual’s presence during the onboarding process, thereby adding an extra layer of security. Valify also validates documents to prevent the use of forged documents.

Valify’s solutions are primarily utilized by Fintech companies to safeguard against fraud and provide a seamless onboarding experience for users. The company envisions its technology significantly benefiting various industries in Morocco by facilitating the onboarding of customers, suppliers, and businesses.

GITEX Africa 2024 proved to be highly beneficial for Valify, enabling the company to:

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the regulatory landscape in Morocco.

Engage with numerous potential clients, leading to ongoing discussions.

Establish a robust network that will support Valify’s expansion across Africa.

“We are excited about the opportunities that GITEX Africa has opened up for us. Our participation has not only allowed us to demonstrate our technology but also to build strategic relationships that are crucial for our growth in the African market,” said Omar Abdelwahed, co-founder of Valify.

Valify’s presence at GITEX Africa marks a significant milestone in its mission to provide cutting-edge solutions and enhance the digital onboarding experience for businesses and customers across Africa.

For more information about Valify and its innovative technologies, please visit https://Valify.me/ or contact sales@valify.me

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Africa.