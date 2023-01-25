Aggrieved customers of Utrak Savings and Loans have besieged the bank premises at Kasoa in anticipation of withdrawing their locked-up investments.

According to the irate customers mostly women, the company has been closed for the past two months.

All efforts to get the relevant officials to explain what is happening they told Joy News’ David Andoh have also proved futile.

The monies they said range from GHS5,000, GHS 2,000 and as high as GHS 20,000 and GHS200,000.

An aggrieved customer revealed she has over GHS160,000 while her child also has about GHS30,000 saved with the company.

Expressing her frustration, she stated she will not relent and will use every means possible to retrieve her money.

“I came to save the money so I can fund my child’s education at the next level. So he has completed and I don’t even have money to pay fees. Our rent is due and I have no money anywhere to pay for it. I’m a single mother of four children and sell bread to fend for them,” she lamented.

Watch video above: