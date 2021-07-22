The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) is threatening to strike on August 2, 2021.

The decision is a result of the government’s failure to properly resolve their concerns regarding their conditions of service over a period of time.

This was contained in a statement signed by the President of the Association, Professor Charles Marfo.

“By this letter, therefore, UTAG resolves to follow through with its threat to withdraw TEACHING, one of its main duties from August 2, 2021, if no agreement is reached by July 31, 2021,” the statement said.

Below is the full statement: