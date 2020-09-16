The National Executive Council (NEC) of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has distanced itself from a press conference held by its University of Ghana (UG)-Branch over the Public Universities Bill.

The Committee says UTAG-UG held the conference without its approval.

“In fact, at a NEC meeting held at the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho on September 10, NEC voted against the holding of any such press conference by any branch in the name of UTAG,” a statement from NEC said.

This comes after the UTAG-UG held a press conference early Wednesday to declare it’s stance on the Public University’s Bill.

At the conference, addressed by Prof. Akosua Adomako, on behalf of the UG branch of UTAG, the group described the bill as unnecessary and a breach of the 1992 constitution.

The Professor, therefore, on behalf the UG body of UTAG, called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure that the bill is abolished.

However, in a later statement, the National Executive Council of UTAG said it knew nothing about the concerns raised at the UG press conference.

According to the statement, the position of the NEC of UTAG has been well articulated and submitted to Parliament for consideration.

“Representatives of the NEC of UTAG has since then made our case before the Parliamentary Select Committee on Education.

“Following this, representatives of NEC of UTAG have met major stakeholders in the country; the President of the Republic, Council of State, His Excellency the Vice President of the Republic, the Majority Leader of Parliament, the Minister of Education, among others to espouse the UTAG Position on the bill and help them to appreciate our stance,” the statement further noted.