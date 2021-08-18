The University Teachers Association (UTAG) has agreed to suspend its strike following an emergency meeting with the National Labour Commission and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.

This was contained in a memorandum of agreement between the government and UTAG.

In conjunction with the National Labour Commission, the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, the Commission also agreed to discontinue all legal processes against the striking lecturers.

The National Labour Commission secured the injunction against the strike, arguing that the law forbids UTAG from proceeding on the industrial action when negotiations were underway.

UTAG is demanding the implementation of a 2012 Single Spine package which put entry-level lecturers on a salary of $2,084.