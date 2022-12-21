The Used Clothing Dealers Association has announced a 30% reduction in the prices of their goods.

The Public Relations Officer of the association, John Obiri-Yeboah, made the announcement at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday.

According to him, the leadership of the association took the decision in consultation with its members.

Mr Obiri-Yeboah explained the decision is backed by the recent appreciation of the Ghana Cedi which has further reduced the cost of duties at the port.

To him, failure by any member to adhere to the directive will be at their own risk as their colleagues will attract more customers and sales.

Members have, therefore, been urged to comply with the decision to boost sales and also help them import more goods.

Meanwhile, the association commended government on its efforts towards the appreciation of the local currency.

“We send our regards and encourage the government to continue to implement measures that will help the appreciation of the Cedi and bring relief into the business communities in Ghana.

“In view of the current positive change in the value of the Cedi, we have reduced prices of the second-hand clothing goods by 30% to our customers to facilitate easy buying and selling,” he stated.