The United States government has imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa, along with other senior officials, for corruption and human rights abuses.

On Monday the US government said leaders in Zimbabwe were siphoning off public resources for personal gain.

This move scraps the old executive sanction order introduced in 2003 and moves 11 individuals and three entities onto the global list – the Global Magnitsky sanctions program.

“These illicit activities support and contribute to a global criminal network of bribery, smuggling, and money laundering that impoverish communities in Zimbabwe, southern Africa, and other parts of the world,” a statement said.

The US also criticised the targeting of civil society and severe restrictions on political activity.

As well as President Mnangagwa, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga and businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei have also been sanctioned.

Mr Mnangaga’s wife, Auxillia Mnangagwa, was also hit with sanctions because she “facilitates her husband’s corrupt activities”.

The US government said the egregious behaviour of some of the most powerful people and companies in Zimbabwe matched the actions of the worst human rights abusers and corrupt actors in the world.

The US assured that “sanctions on theses individuals and entities do not represent sanctions on Zimbabwe or its public”.

The government of Zimbabwe has not commented on the latest allegations but has dismissed previous sanctions as part of a Western plot to bring about political change.

