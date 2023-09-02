Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki continued her dream comeback by reaching the US Open fourth round – where she will meet American sixth seed Coco Gauff.

Former world number one Wozniacki, who retired in 2020 and had two children before returning in August, beat American Jennifer Brady 4-6 6-3 6-1.

“If I play my best tennis, I know I’m tough to beat,” Wozniacki, 33, said.

Gauff, 20, struggled in the first set against Belgium’s Elise Mertens before fighting back to win 3-6 6-3 6-0.

There were also wins for Poland’s defending champion Iga Swiatek and French Open finalist Karolina Muchova on day five at Flushing Meadows.

But Kazakh fourth seed Elena Rybakina was knocked out after a thrilling late-night encounter against Romanian 30th seed Sorana Cirstea.

Rybakina, 24, hit a double fault on match point as 33-year-old Cirstea continued one of the finest seasons of her career to reach the fourth round for the first time.

Excitement already building for cross-generation clash

Wozniacki, a two-time runner-up at the US Open, is playing in just her third tournament since returning to the sport.

“Obviously day by day I feel like I’m getting a little bit better,” Wozniacki said.

“Would I have been surprised had I lost in the first round? No. Would I be surprised if I keep winning? Also no.

“I think it was just kind of a go out there, give it your best, fight your heart out. If I play my best tennis, I know I’m tough to beat.”

The 2018 Australian Open winner found herself a set and a breakdown against Brady, who was also making a return to tennis after being sidelined for two years through injury.

However, Wozniacki broke back immediately to level the second set before going a double break-up to force a decider.

Racing to a 5-0 lead before Brady finally held serve, Wozniacki wrapped up victory and will play home favourite Gauff on Sunday.

Gauff is aiming to become the first home singles champion since Sloane Stephens in 2017

Like in her opening match against Germany’s Laura Siegemund, Gauff started poorly as she came under attack from 32nd seed Mertens’ aggressive approach.

The pressure she faced led to increasing tension, illustrated by loose returning and costly double faults at important moments in the first set.

But the teenager, who has been the form player of the North American hard-court swing after winning titles in Washington and Cincinnati, again demonstrated her maturity and resilience.

Fighting off five break points in her first service game of the second set lifted the mood on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It helped swing the momentum back Gauff’s way and her growing confidence further whipped up the expectant home crowd.

Even Canadian pop star Justin Bieber – sat in an executive box with wife Hailey and basketball star Jimmy Butler – leapt to his feet in celebration when Gauff moved ahead for a 4-3 lead.

From that point, Gauff started playing with more pace and accuracy as she won 10 games in a row to dig out victory.

“A win is a win, it doesn’t matter how you get it done,” said Gauff. “If anything the three-setters show everybody else I’m not going down without a fight.”

Swiatek continues title defence bid

Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur in last year’s final

World number one Swiatek reached the US Open last 16 with a dominant straight-set victory over Slovenia’s Juvan.

The pair have known each other since they were teenagers but Swiatek was ruthless in a 6-0 6-1 win, making only one unforced error in the first set and dropping just 15 points in the match.

“It is literally like playing against your sister because we’ve known each other for so long,” the Pole said.

“I didn’t like the fact that I was winning against my best friend, but I knew that I have to be really focused and not let myself think about that.”

After winning the first set in 24 minutes, Swiatek raced out to a 3-0 lead in the second.

When Juvan finally won the next game to ensure she avoided a dreaded ‘double bagel’ she waved her arms and looked up to the sky in relief, with the crowd loudly cheering her on.

Swiatek, however, remained completely focused, winning the next three games to clinch the match before the pair shared a warm embrace at the net.

Swiatek will play Jelena Ostapenko, who she has not beaten in three attempts, after the Latvian 20th seed fought back to beat American Bernarda Pera 4-6 6-3 6-3.

Elsewhere on Friday, 10th seed Muchova beat American Taylor Townsend 7-6 (7-0) 6-3 to set up a fourth-round meeting with China’s Wang Xinyu.