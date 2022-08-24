The son of former Tamale Central MP, Inusah Fuseini, has been charged by a United States court with fraud and money laundering.

Evidence at trial revealed that Abdul Inusah, 31, was part of a conspiracy that targeted victims using false personas via email, text messaging, and online dating and social media websites.

The acts span “from at least January 2018 through at least December 2019,” per the report.

Some of them involve “his role in a Huntington-based scheme that defrauded individuals in multiple states through the use of false online personas.”

“The amount included $48,000 to pay overdue taxes on a non-existent gold inheritance in Ghana and $21,000 wired to Bitsav Supply LLC, a shell company set up by Inusah. Another false persona, ‘Grace,’ persuaded a Washington resident to wire funds so ‘Grace’ could maintain her South African cocoa plantation and move to the United States to marry the victim.

“Other victims of the false personas included residents of Ohio and Florida,“ the Department of Justice said.

In the statement published on the DOJ’s website, the jury is said to have found the former MP’s son “guilty of receipt of stolen money, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and two counts of wire fraud.”

“The wire fraud counts involve a pair of $2,000 Zelle wire transfers to Inusah from the money obtained using the “Miarama” false persona in January 2019.

According to the US Department, Mr Inusah is expected to be sentenced on November 21, 2022.

Abdul faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison.