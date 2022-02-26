The US Army, in collaboration with the Savannah regional Queen mother’s Association, has donated 130 boxes of anti-snake vaccines and other drugs to three district health directories in the area.

The beneficiary districts include Bole, Sawla and West Gonja, all in the West Gonja Municipality.

The donation was made during a health screening exercise during which residents were also dewormed.

The leader of the US army, Dr Gabriel Steel, speaking to Adom News, said they chose the area because health facilities lack these basic medical supplies.



He also added that very soon it will be farming season and farmers who are bitten by snakes will need the vaccines to save their lives.



Dr Steel thanked the Savannah regional armour regiment 155 for their support in accommodating them and leading the team to various communities.

The Bole District Health Director, who also doubles as the queen mother of Wasipe Hajia Fuseina Sulemana, expressed appreciation to the team for their gesture.

She said the drugs donated to Bole District Hospital will save many lives, hence the donation was a step in the right direction.

The president of the Savannah Regional Queen mother’s Association, Kansawurche Ajara Veronica Abubakari, who also appreciated the team, appealed for more support.