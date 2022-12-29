The University of Ghana has been ranked Ghana’s topmost university for the year 2022, and ranked 1,124th in the world ranks.

The ranking which was done by Webometrics.com is aimed at promoting web publication and their primary target is to support Open Access initiatives, electronic access to scientific publications and to other academic material.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the Cape Coast University ranked 2nd and 3rd respectively in the local rankings and placed 1,532nd and 2,205th in the world rankings.

The University of Ghana in Impact ranking once again placed first followed by the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University for Development Studies.

UG once again placed first in the Openness rank, followed by KNUST and the University of Cape Coast.

In Excellence ranking, the University of Ghana placed first followed once again by KNUST and UCC, out of the 89 tertiary institutions in the country.

According to the Webometrics.com website, “We intend to motivate both institutions and scholars to have a web presence that reflect accurately their activities. If the web performance of an institution is below the expected position according to their academic excellence, university authorities should reconsider their web policy, promoting substantial increases of the volume and quality of their electronic publications.”

About Webometrics.com

Ranking Web started in 2004 (current is the 18th year of publication) with the aim of offer full coverage of Higher Education Institutons whatever the country or discipline involve. Currently we ranked 31 000 HEIs from more than 200 countries

Editors of the Ranking Web are scientists working at one world-class public research institution with long experience in metrics-guided evaluation

The Ranking Web or Webometrics is the largest academic ranking of Higher Education Institutions offering every six months an independent, objective, free, open scientific exercise for providing reliable, multidimensional, updated and useful information about the performance of universities from all over the world