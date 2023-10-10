The management of the University of Ghana (UG) has announced the withdrawal of some continuing undergraduate students who have a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) below 1.00.

The affected students are in three colleges, notably Applied Science, Humanities, and Education.

A statement signed by the Director of Academic Affairs, L.A Nyako-Danquah, explained that the directive forms part of stringent modifications to its regulations governing the progression and withdrawal processes.

“With reference to Section 9.26 of the University Regulations for Junior Members (2017), on receipt of grades for all registered courses for an academic year, undergraduate students who do not achieve the stipulated minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) for progression to the next level of study should be withdrawn from the university. Presently, the minimum CGPA prescribed for the above-listed Colleges is 1.00,” the statement read in parts.

In light of this development, level 200 and level 300 students who have just completed the 2022/2023 academic year have been advised to assess their academic performance through the online provisional transcript.

Students who have obtained a CGPA below the required minimum have been asked to expect official withdrawal letters soon.

“For those who have already remitted their 2023/2024 tuition fees, please be assured that a refund will be processed upon request,” the statement assured.

Also, students who may require support and have questions have been advised to contact the Academic Affairs office.

Meanwhile, the management says a notice for the College of Health Sciences will be issued in due course.

