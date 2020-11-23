Students of the University of Ghana can heave a sigh of relief as management has revised its fee payment structure that they must comply with before the registration of their courses for a semester.

In publishing the academic fees for the 2020/2021 academic year, university authorities indicated that students must settle at least 50% of the fees before they can register for their courses for the first semester, also known as Modular 1.

At least 30% of the fees must be paid before registration for the second semester, also known as Modular 2.

The final 20% must be paid before examination in the second semester.

Initially, students were to pay at least 60% percent before they register for their courses and the remaining 40% must be paid before the start of the second semester.

Reacting to this, some students of the University lauded school authorities for being considerate in view of the economic impact the Covid-19 outbreak has had on them.

“This is great news. The University has done well in reviewing the fee payment structure. Because of the coronavirus disease, our parents no longer have money as before. Therefore, with the new structure, at least, our parents can cope with it,” one student, who only gave his name as Stephen told UniversNews.

Another, Frederick Amponsah said:

“It is good to know that the university listens to us when we complain about something. We complained about the fee increment and they reversed it. Now, they have worked on the structure too. I only hope that it is not only for the 2020/2021 academic year.”

Earlier this week, university authorities announced that they have decided to reverse the fees published for the 2020/2021 academic year after due consideration.

They stated that the 2019/2020 fees will be applied for the 2020/2021 academic year.