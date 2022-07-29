The Governing Council of the University of Ghana (UG) has approved the appointment of Prof. Rosina Kyerematen as the first female Dean of Student Affairs.

Her appointment takes effect on Monday, August 1, 2022. She takes over from the outgoing Dean of Student Affairs, Prof Godfred Alufar Bokpin.

The Office of the Dean of Student Affairs provides a proactive and responsive representation to the University about ways of enhancing the quality of students’ life.

It also maintains cordial relations among the various student groups and the students as a whole so that they obtain optimum benefit from their university experience.

This is done through support, provision of resources, advocacy, innovative programmes and needed referral for students and all stakeholders.

The Dean of Student Affairs is required to empower students to be global citizens and to enhance the overall student experience in serene and safe campuses of the University of Ghana.

Profile

Prof Rosina Kyerematen is a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Animal Biology and Conservation Science and a past Coordinator of the African Regional Postgraduate Programme in Insect Science (ARPPIS, 2013-2017), University of Ghana, Legon where she lectures at both the graduate and undergraduate levels.

She has a PhD in Systematic Entomology from the University of Bergen, Norway and an MPhil in Zoology (Entomology) and BSc. in Zoology with Biochemistry from the University of Ghana, Legon.

Prof Kyerematen has special interest in freshwater Entomology, Insect Systematics and Taxonomy as well as Climate Change and Biodiversity, and Ecosystem Services.

Prof. Rosina Kyerematen has been appointed as the new Dean of Student Affairs. Her appointment takes effect on August 1, 2022. Ayekoo!#IntegriProcedamus @univers1057fm_ pic.twitter.com/7SlFNoVPzF — University of Ghana (@UnivofGh) July 29, 2022

She has done consultancy work on the environmental impact assessment of the Bui Hydroelectric Power Project, the Amansuri Conservation and Integrated Development (ACID)Project, Initial Biodiversity Assessment of Atewa – Conservation International (CI), Implementation of Conservation Action Plan – Ghana Oil Palm Development Company (GOPDC), Community Integrated Natural Resource Management Project – Okyeman Environment Foundation (OEF), Floral and Faunal Surveys – Geomatrix Consultants Inc, USA for Newmont Ghana Gold Limited, Rapid Survey for Aquatic Ecology, Southern Ashanti Project – Adamus Resources Limited/SGS, Damang and Tarkwa Goldmine Faunal Surveys – Goldfields Ghana Limited/Ghana Wildlife Society (GWS), Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) on the Bui Dam Project – Environmental Resources Management (ERM), among others.

She has been a resource person and facilitator for the World Health Organisation Regional Office for Africa (WHO-AFRO) training programme on Integrated Vector Management (IVM) and RTI International/Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) Entomology and Vector Control Course for field Technicians.

She was the local Coordinator and a resource person for the Darwin Initiative Project on “Tool-kits for the Sustainable Management of Ghana’s Riverine Biodiversity” (2005-2007) and was a team member (Biodiversity Thematic Area) and Faculty Research Coordinator for the “Building Capacity to Meet the Climate Change Challenge {B4C, Open Society Foundation (OSF)} – Ghana” Project (20011-2015).

Prof Kyerematen has published several papers and reports and is currently working on the chironomids and butterflies of Southern and Eastern Ghana as well as insect diversity of selected sacred groves and wetlands in Ghana and the impact of climate change on biodiversity and ecosystem services.

Skills, competencies and strengths

Prof Rosina Kyerematen is a highly motivated, assertive and a goal-oriented person with a great deal of consistency in all her undertakings, highly dedicated to her work and capable of exercising her own judgment and choice of action.

She is an independent researcher who is well-versed in the use of basic tools and skills for conducting scientific research. She is conscientious, punctual with submission of assignments, and a well-organised individual who takes her responsibilities seriously.

She is a team player and understands well complex situations individually and in a group. She is a good contributor whose main interest centers on the overall success of her team.

The new Dean of Student Affairs is able to bring all stakeholders in her jurisdiction on board if and when major decisions need to be taken and has a way of making everyone feel their contribution will be valued.

She is an emotionally stable person, who is open to correction, able to adapt in response to varying circumstances and requirements, eager to learn new and innovative things and able to work well with people from varied backgrounds.

Career objectives

Her career objective is to be a renowned researcher and instructor in her area of expertise; to be able to articulate her understanding of her area of expertise in both oral and written formats to professional and non-professional audiences and to make an impact on the current, and leave a legacy for the future generation.

“Above all, I would like my career to continue on the path of solving vital societal problems, especially the protection of biodiversity in the phase of climate change.”

Prof Kyerematen is a member of the Entemological Society of America (ESA), the Society for Conservation Biology (SCB), the Society for Conservation Biology-African Division, the Entomological Society of Ghana and the Ghana Science Association.