“The fact that Parliament has now set up a bi-partisan committee to resolve the impasse between the Majority New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) is reassuring but not enough.



“The NPP and NDC should not have plunged Parliament – and Ghana for that matter – into the crisis they did in the first place. Their entrenched positions were needless.”



These are the views of political scientist Prof. John Osei Bobie.



Professor Bobie was giving his views on the Big Agenda, Thursday evening.

Asked to comment on the embarrassment and nervousness the MPs’ behaviours brought Ghanaians, Professor Bobie said all of them should openly come out to beg Ghanaians for forgiveness.



On this same episode of the Big Agenda was a governance expert Dr Christopher Ampadu.



For Dr Ampadu, though Parliament has dragged Ghana’s name in the mud, Ghanaians should put the difficult history behind and move on in pursuit of more sustainable socioeconomic and democratic development.

