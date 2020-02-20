An Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday sentenced Victor Nii Baah Banor 33-year-old unemployed who nearly burned down a room belonging to a family member at Lantemamli, near Chorkor in Accra to six months imprisonment.

Banor is also to compensate the complainant Millicent Addy with GHc1,500.

Banor charged with causing unlawful damage pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea and sentence accordingly.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court presided over by Mrs.Justice Rita Abrokwah-Doko, that the complainant, Madam Addy is a trader who resides in the same vicinity with Banor, and both are siblings.

Prosecution said on November 5, 2018, whiles the complainant and her sister one Theodora Ocansey were sleeping in their room, they smell a bad odour in the room so they came out to ascertain what was causing[GE1] that.

Prosecution said they realized that someone had pour some gutter water in front of their room of which the complainant and her sister cleaned it.

He said on November 6, 2018 at about 0130 hours, whiles the complainant, her sister and her children were sleeping they noticed that someone was sprinkling some liquid on them.

Prosecution said the complainant hurriedly stood up to check and to her dismay, she saw Banor standing naked behind her window.

He said when the complainant raised an alarm, Banor threw something towards her window which then caught fire.

Prosecution said the complainant hurriedly with the others, run out of the room.

According to the prosecution, the complainant shouted for help and some neighbours came to their rescue by bringing the fire under control.

Prosecution said a yellow gallon filled with petrol which the accused used in attempting to burn the place was seen behind the window.

He said When Banor’s room was checked it was locked, but a report was made to the Police and when Barnor was arrested, he denied the offence.