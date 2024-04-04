The Unemployed Environmental Health Officers Association is demanding permanent placements, three years after completing their course.

A spokesperson for the Association, Fred Awune Atinga, lamented the prolonged unemployment of its members despite a promise by government to be posted after graduation.

According to him, this has forced members to depend on their families for financial assistance.

“We have our license from Allied Health; we are done with school for three years and have not been posted. Normally, it takes three months to be posted. We were promised that we would be posted after school. We have become a burden for our families who pay fees for our schooling,” Mr. Fred Awune lamented.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, Mr. Awune mentioned that the Association has been trying to reach out to government for a resolution but to no avail.

He added that, government proposed to post them to the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) as “errand boys,” but they vehemently opposed it.

“We have tried to reach the government but to no avail. We are about 1,500 from the three schools of hygiene in Ho, Tamale, and Accra and they wanted to post us to YEA as “errand boys” but we are professionals we want permanent postings, we are not accepting any YEA jobs,” he said.

The Association further called for urgent attention to address their unemployment situation else a demonstration will be staged by them across the country.

“We are suffering, government should come to our aid if not we are demonstrating on 17th April pending approval by the police. We will start with tamale after we give a 30-day ultimatum to government. If our needs are still not met, we will take further action,” the spokesperson for the Unemployed Environmental Health Officers Association said.

