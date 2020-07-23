Uncle Ebo Whyte

Popular playwright and life coach, Ebo Whyte, has taken to social media to show off his beautiful wife with whom he has been married for 37 years.

In a post on social media, Mr Whyte described his wife as the most wonderful woman in the world.

Uncle Ebo Whyte, as he is popularly known, attributed his successes as a playwrigh partly to the tolerance of his wife with whom he has been married for 37 years.

According to him, when he got married at the age of 29 years, the marriage would have ended, if not for his wife, Florence.

“I married Florence when I was still in love with someone else. I did so because I was too naïve to understand that just walking away from a relationship doesn’t mean its done; I underestimated how much the girl meant to me and thought that the great chemistry I had with Florence was enough. After the first three terrific years of the marriage, I discovered that the basis on which I walked out of the previous relationship was false – I had been fed with false information by a trusted source with the intention of killing the relationship to benefit his friend who was also interested in my girl” he wrote.

