Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology, Prof. Jerry Samuel Yaw Kuma, has commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited for disinfecting the entire UMaT campus at no cost to the university at the height of fears of COVID-19 infections in the country

Professor Kuma gave the praise when Zoomlion’s corporate social responsibility project of disinfection on Thursday disinfected key areas of the University at Tarkwa.

The disinfection is part of the ongoing free disinfection of some selected tertiary institutions across Ghana by Zoomlion Ghana Limited as Corporate Social Responsibility initiative to support government’s fight against COVID-19.

The Vice Chancelor, lauded the initiative by Zoomlion and remarked: “We will say to Zoomlion that they are performing very well. Collaborating with government is the work all and sundry must do, and therefore we thank Zoomlion and for showing this kind of commitment to partner government to make things work. It is also an indication for all Ghanaians that we should take all the precautions and protocols that we have been given through government from the World Health Organisation seriously, thus Social Distancing, washing of hands and others because this virus can affect all persons.”

The disinfection exercise kicked off at the Petroleum Engineering Department of the Tarkwa campus of the University of Mines and Technology at 10:am and ended at the Administration block a little after 2:pm. The Western Regional Manger of Zoomlion, Alhaji Abdullai Abdala, while highlighting the significance of the disinfection urged the public to heed to all directives put in place by the government to prevent a further spread of the virus.

“We have disinfected the Administrative Block, the lecture halls, the offices of the lecturers, and the hostels too. Tomorrow Friday we would be proceeding to the Takoradi Technical University to continue with this exercise. The aim of the exercise is to reduce the spread of this pandemic. We believe that the Chlorine solution that we are using is capable of killing gems and viruses and once these are killed, certainly the spread would minimize to ensure that we live in a safer environment. This is also a place that students converge to learn and once we are able to target these places, it means that we would be able to prevent most of these students from getting diseases that would end up affecting them generally”.

The Zoomlion free disinfection exercise for tertiary institutions has already been to the University of Ghana, University of Professional Studies and Administration, University of Cape Coast among others and Friday’s exercise at the Takoradi Technical University would make it the second tertiary institution in the Western Region to benefit.