Ukraine’s allies have pledged to send more weapons to help it defend against a renewed Russian offensive.

The US and other allies vowed to send artillery, anti-tank and air defence aid to Kyiv, during a 90-minute video call on Tuesday.

Ukraine says it needs the weapons to help defend itself as Russia launches a new campaign in the country’s east.

Clashes there have marked what Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky said was the start of the “battle for the Donbas”.

“This will become an artillery conflict,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in parliament after the meeting with other leaders.

“They [Ukraine] need support with more artillery, that is what we will be giving them.”

Speaking to reporters in New Hampshire, US president Joe Biden confirmed that Washington would also be sending Ukraine more artillery – heavy guns deployed in land warfare.

In Berlin, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany was providing finance to enable Ukraine to buy anti-tank weapons and ammunition from German arms manufacturers.

“The aim is to strengthen the Ukrainian military such that it can push back the Russian attack,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic said it would repair Ukrainian tanks and armoured vehicles when they are damaged in combat.