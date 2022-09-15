Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been involved in a car accident, his spokesman has revealed.

A passenger car collided with the presidential vehicle and his escort in the capital Kyiv, Sergii Nykyforov said in a short statement.

“The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” he said.

The driver of the car that collided with the motorcade was treated at the scene and driven away in an ambulance.

Mr Nykyforov said all the circumstances of the traffic accident were being investigated by law enforcement officers. He provided no further details.

This comes after President Zelensky, 44, visited the recaptured city of Izyum, a key logistics hub in north-eastern Ukraine, on Wednesday.

He thanked troops who took part in a swift counter-attack against Russian occupiers, and oversaw a flag-raising ceremony

In recent days, Ukraine’s army has reclaimed swathes of occupied territory, forcing Russian troops to retreat.