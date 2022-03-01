The Foreign Affairs Ministry has disclosed that as of March 1, about 500 Ghanaians have been evacuated from Ukraine to neighbouring countries.

The Ministry said the information it has gathered is that these countries include Poland, Romania, Hungary, Moldova and Slovakia.

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, announced this when he welcomed the first set of Ghanaians evacuated from Ukraine.

On Tuesday morning at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, he also noted that “some of your compatriots at Sume hopefully, will be able to cross over to Russian territory itself.”

As part of measures to ensure all citizens arrive safely, government has liaised with Culture Airways and Turkish Airlines for their evacuation.

According to Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong, the two institutions have “agreed that any Ghanaian who has crossed to any of these countries where they do fly will be flown home within the next couple of days.”

The Deputy Minister assured that “the government has laid plans to evacuate every student or Ghanaian who is prepared and ready to come home.”

Later today, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, will be meeting the parents of students who are yet to be flown into the country.

Meanwhile, Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong has praised the Akufo-Addo-led government for its efforts in evacuating Ghanaian citizens from Ukraine amidst tension in the region.

He noted that Ghana is the first country in Africa to have evacuated some of its nationals from Ukraine.

“Now, there is one important thing we need to score. Information coming in indicates that Ghana is the first African country to have been able to evacuate some of its compatriots and students. So at least, if not for anything at all, the government of Nana Akufo-Addo has scored first,” he said.

Therefore, the Deputy Minister said, “We have to thank your leaders who have worked with our officials at the various missions to make it possible for you to get here today.”